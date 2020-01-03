Castro’s Exit Is Latest Blow To Diversity Of 2020 Field

(AP) – Julián Castro’s exit from the 2020 Democratic presidential primary race is putting new attention on the frustrating reality for the party that the top tier of candidates remains all white. His departure from the race on Thursday comes a month after California Sen. Kamala Harris’ decision to end her 2020 bid.

Castro pushed his rivals to embrace decriminalizing border crossings and was the first to call for President Donald Trump’s impeachment. But he also languished in the polls and with fundraising. The founding director of UCLA’s Latino Policy and Politics Initiative says marginalized voters could end up paying the price with the withdrawal of candidates of color.