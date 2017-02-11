Catalan Hearing On Hold Until Next Week

(AP) – Spain’s Supreme Court has suspended until next week the questioning of six Catalan lawmakers who are under investigation for rebellion following the region’s declaration of independence.

The six, including regional parliament speaker and prominent pro-independence activist Carme Forcadell, and 14 ousted Catalan government ministers, including fired Catalan president Carles Puigdemont, had been summoned by two Madrid courts Thursday and face possible charges of rebellion, sedition and embezzlement.

The Supreme Court said the hearing of the six regional parliament board members was postponed until Nov. 9 following a request by their lawyers.

The hearing of nine of Puigdemont’s ousted Cabinet members continued at the nearby National Court.

Puigdemont and four ex-ministers are in Brussels and have ignored the summonses.

