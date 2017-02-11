Home WORLD Catalan Hearing On Hold Until Next Week
Catalan Hearing On Hold Until Next Week
WORLD
0

Catalan Hearing On Hold Until Next Week

0
0
320954335-jpg
now viewing

Catalan Hearing On Hold Until Next Week

1509620874592
now playing

CIA Release Of Bin Laden Files Renews Interest In Iran Links

lead_960
now playing

House GOP Set To Unveil Tax Overhaul; Keeps Retirement Rules

MPPWebjpg-3676014_p9
now playing

Jury Finds Former McAllen Hospice Administrator Guilty As Charged

15313076_G
now playing

Hit List Exposes Russian Hacking Beyond US Elections

15311721_G
now playing

Feds: Truck Attack Suspect Said 'He Felt Good About' Rampage

houston-astros
now playing

HOUSTON ASTROS WORLD SERIES CHAMPS

APTOPIX Walmart Shooting Colorado
now playing

2 Men Killed, 1 Woman Injured In Colorado Walmart Shooting

US_Department_of_Veterans_Affairs_vertical_logo.svg
now playing

Harlingen V-A Medical Center Ranked Among The Lowest In Texas

interest-rates-generic-file-mgfx
now playing

Fed Leaves Key Rate Unchanged But Hints At Future Hikes

US Navy Preventing Collisions
now playing

Navy Recommends Sweeping Changes In Wake Of Ship Collisions

(AP) – Spain’s Supreme Court has suspended until next week the questioning of six Catalan lawmakers who are under investigation for rebellion following the region’s declaration of independence.
The six, including regional parliament speaker and prominent pro-independence activist Carme Forcadell, and 14 ousted Catalan government ministers, including fired Catalan president Carles Puigdemont, had been summoned by two Madrid courts Thursday and face possible charges of rebellion, sedition and embezzlement.
The Supreme Court said the hearing of the six regional parliament board members was postponed until Nov. 9 following a request by their lawyers.
The hearing of nine of Puigdemont’s ousted Cabinet members continued at the nearby National Court.
Puigdemont and four ex-ministers are in Brussels and have ignored the summonses.

No related posts.

Related Posts
920×920 (15)

Century-Old Declaration Hardens Israeli-Palestinian Rift

Zack Cantu 0
59f96530ba7d4.image

Saudi Arabia Condemns NYC Truck Attack

Zack Cantu 0

Putin Arrives In Iran For Talks With Tehran, Azerbaijan

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video