Catalan Parliament To Hold Key Meeting Thursday

(AP) – A lawmaker with the ruling Catalan separatist coalition says the regional parliament will hold a Thursday plenary meeting that many fear will become a cover for a vote on declaring independence from Spain.

Catalan president Carles Puigdemont has asked the parliament to convene a debate and vote on how to respond to the central Spanish government’s plan to take direct control of the northeastern region.

Puigdemont’s speech on Saturday was seen as a veiled threat of formalizing an ambiguous declaration of independence earlier this month that he declared suspended in order to earn time for negotiations.

The Spanish government says that no dialogue is possible with independence on the table and is maneuvering to sack all the Catalan top officials and call a snap regional election in the next six months.