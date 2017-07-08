Catholic Charities Moving Its Respite Center Out Of Sacred Heart Church

The makeshift Humanitarian Relief Center inside Sacred Heart Catholic Church in downtown McAllen is being relocated a few blocks away. Catholic Charities has leased a building near Beaumont and Bicentennial that will serve as the respite center for immigrant families – a move that will return the church’s parish hall to parishioners.

The parish hall was suddenly turned into a relief center in early 2014 when tens of thousands of young immigrants began streaming across the border, fleeing deadly gang violence in their home countries in Central America.

It’s estimated almost 75-thousand migrants have passed through the shelter, where they could get a shower, a meal, clothes, and some rest before being placed with a relative already in the country.