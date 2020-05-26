Catholic Churches In The Valley Resume Services

For the first time in more than two months, public Mass was performed Monday at churches in the Catholic Diocese of Brownsville – but under very tight restrictions. Bishop Daniel Flores, in a letter to pastors last week, stated church capacity must be limited to 50 percent, parishioners must wear a face covering, they’ll be required to disinfect their hands when walking in and when leaving, and parishioners must sit at least 6 feet from one another. Flores is also telling the pastors that if their parish doesn’t have the supplies and volunteers needed to open, that they can wait. But even with the strict protocols, Flores is urging the elderly and people suffering various health problems to not come to mass, noting that the diocese will continue to livestream its services.