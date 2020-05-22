Catholic Churches In The Valley To Resume Services Monday

Starting Monday, you can go back to attending Mass in the Catholic Diocese of Brownsville – but you’ll be under some very tight restrictions. Bishop Daniel Flores, in a letter to pastors, says church capacity will be limited to 50 percent, everyone entering must wear a face covering, you’ll be required to disinfect your hands when you walk in and when you leave, and parishioners must sit at least 6 feet from one another.

Flores is also telling the pastors that if their parish doesn’t have the supplies and volunteers needed to open, that they can wait. Also even with the strict protocols, Flores is urging the elderly and people suffering various health problems to not come to mass, noting that the diocese will continue to livestream its services.