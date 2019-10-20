NATIONAL

Caught Up In Trump Impeachment, US Diplomats Fight Back

By 64 views
0
(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

(AP) – Three years of simmering frustration inside the State Department is boiling over on Capitol Hill as a parade of current and former diplomats testify to their concerns about the Trump administration’s unorthodox policy toward Ukraine.

Despite White House objections, the diplomats are talking to impeachment investigators looking into President Donald Trump’s dealings with Ukraine. The diplomats are recounting stories of possible impropriety, misconduct and mistreatment by their superiors.

To Trump and his allies, the diplomats are evidence of a “deep state” inside the government that’s been out to get him from the start. But to State Department employees, cooperating with the inquiry is seen as a moment of catharsis.

The State Department officials parading through Capitol Hill include high-ranking diplomats with decades of experience serving both Republican and Democratic administrations.

Kurdish Fighters Pull Out Of Syrian Border Town

Previous article

Police Arrest 16-Year-Old September Slaying Of Teen

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Comments are closed.

More in NATIONAL