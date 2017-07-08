Home LOCAL Cause Of Deadly Mobile Home Fire Sought
Cause Of Deadly Mobile Home Fire Sought
Cause Of Deadly Mobile Home Fire Sought

deadly fire fatal fire
Cause Of Deadly Mobile Home Fire Sought

Cameron County fire investigators are working to track down what sparked the flames that trapped and killed two children in their mobile home.

San Benito fire crews responded to the blaze in the community of La Paloma overnight Sunday, put out the fire, then found the 11-and-9-year-old children dead in a back bedroom. The children’s father and his younger brother were hospitalized with burns. The severity of their injuries isn’t clear.

Authorities are not yet releasing the names of the victims.

