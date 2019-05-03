Cause Of Death Of Migrant Teen In South Texas Under Review

Authorities are identifying the Guatemalan teenager who died after becoming ill in a migrant shelter in Brownsville as Juan de Leon Gutierrez.

The cause of his death is still being reviewed but according to a Guatemalan government spokesperson, the 16-year-old boy suffered a severe infection in the frontal lobe of his brain. He died at Driscoll Children’s Hospital in Corpus Christi Tuesday, 10 days after ICE had transferred him to the Southwest Key Casa Padre shelter.

Officials there say Gutierrez became noticeably ill the day after he arrived. The teen was in the custody of the federal Office of Refugee Resettlement at the time, which was working to reunify the boy with his brother already in the U.S.