Cause Of Death Of Migrant Teen In South Texas Under Review

Authorities are still working to learn what caused the death of a Guatemalan teenager who had become ill while in a federal shelter in Brownsville.

However, according to a Guatemalan government spokesperson, the 16-year-old boy suffered a severe infection in the frontal lobe of his brain that did not improve after surgery.

The boy had been detained at the border April 19th and the next day was sent to the Southwest Key Casa Padre shelter. A day later, officials say, he became noticeably ill. He was treated at a local hospital and brought back to the shelter. But when his condition didn’t improve, he was taken to another hospital, then transferred to a children’s hospital in Corpus Christi, where he died this past Tuesday.

The teen was in the custody of the federal Office of Refugee Resettlement at the time, which was working to reunify the boy with family members in the U.S.