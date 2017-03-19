Home LOCAL Cause Of Death Of San Juan Teen Still A Mystery
Cause Of Death Of San Juan Teen Still A Mystery
Cause Of Death Of San Juan Teen Still A Mystery

Kassandra Ramirez Photo courtesy of Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office

Authorities are awaiting the results of an autopsy to determine what killed a 15-year-old San Juan girl found dead in a rural area of northwest Edinburg Friday morning.

The body of Kassandra Ramirez was spotted by a passerby along the side of North Rooth Road near West Schunior Street. Hidalgo County sheriff’s officials now say they suspect foul play but are declining to say if the teenager was killed, saying there was no obvious signs of trauma to her body.

Investigators say it appeared Ramirez had been dead only a couple of hours before she was found – less than two days after her family reported her missing as a runaway to San Juan police.

