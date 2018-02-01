Home LOCAL Cause Of Fatal Fire In San Carlos Remains Unknown
Cause Of Fatal Fire In San Carlos Remains Unknown
Fire investigators are working to pinpoint what sparked the flames that claimed the lives of a mother and her two young sons and severely burned a third in San Carlos over the New Year’s holiday weekend.

The blaze broke out in a mobile home at about 6:30 Saturday morning. Officials say it appears the mother succumbed to smoke inhalation while trying to get her kids out of the home.

Killed were 32-year-old Lucia Gomez, her 7-year-old son Ricardo, and her 3-year-old son Daniel. A third son, 6-year-old Pablo, is said to be in critical condition in a San Antonio hospital.

