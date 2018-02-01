Cause Of Fatal Fire In San Carlos Remains Unknown

Fire investigators are working to pinpoint what sparked the flames that claimed the lives of a mother and her two young sons and severely burned a third in San Carlos over the New Year’s holiday weekend.

The blaze broke out in a mobile home at about 6:30 Saturday morning. Officials say it appears the mother succumbed to smoke inhalation while trying to get her kids out of the home.

Killed were 32-year-old Lucia Gomez, her 7-year-old son Ricardo, and her 3-year-old son Daniel. A third son, 6-year-old Pablo, is said to be in critical condition in a San Antonio hospital.