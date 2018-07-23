Cause Of Triple-Fatal House Fire Remains Unknown

What sparked the blaze that killed three people in a rural Hidalgo County house early Sunday remains unknown. Investigators are continuing to try to track down the source of the fire that ripped through a mostly-brick home in a subdivision northwest of Alton.

The flames and smoke trapped a 37-year-old mother, her 5-year-old son, and a 15-year-old family friend inside. Four others were injured, and two of the victims – an adult man and a pre-teen boy – remain in critical condition in a San Antonio hospital with severe burns over half of their bodies. Two others, a 14-year-old girl and the twin brother of the 5-year-old, are being treated at a local hospital.

Investigators say the flame broke out in the living room of the home, adding that because the house was mostly all brick, it turned into a furnace once the fire got goin