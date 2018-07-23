Home LOCAL Cause Of Triple-Fatal House Fire Remains Unknown
Cause Of Triple-Fatal House Fire Remains Unknown
LOCAL
TRENDING
0

Cause Of Triple-Fatal House Fire Remains Unknown

0
0
fire investigation
now viewing

Cause Of Triple-Fatal House Fire Remains Unknown

KURV – RADIO PARA MI – WEBSLIDER
now playing

Find KURV 710 AM on the new Radio Para Mi App

Screen Shot 2018-07-23 at 2.54.26 PM
now playing

Riley #POTW July 23

fatal fire
now playing

4 Bodies Found Among Apartment Fire Ruins

DONALD TRUMP NORTH KOREA
now playing

Trump Denies Report He's Frustrated With North Korea

DUCK BOAT TRAGEDY
now playing

Lawmaker: Changes Must Wait For Investigation

U.S. Ambassador John Bolton
now playing

Trump Security Adviser Echoes Warning To Iran

TORONTO SHOOTING
now playing

Girl, 10, And Woman, 18, Dead In Toronto Rampage

SUSPECTED KILLER OF Mark Hausknecht
now playing

Houston Police Release Sketch Of Suspect In Doctor's Killing

prostitution generic pic
now playing

McAllen Prostitution Sting Takes Down 16

BTSB 2018 KURV Slider
now playing

BTSB

What sparked the blaze that killed three people in a rural Hidalgo County house early Sunday remains unknown.  Investigators are continuing to try to track down the source of the fire that ripped through a mostly-brick home in a subdivision northwest of Alton.

The flames and smoke trapped a 37-year-old mother, her 5-year-old son, and a 15-year-old family friend inside. Four others were injured, and two of the victims – an adult man and a pre-teen boy – remain in critical condition in a San Antonio hospital with severe burns over half of their bodies. Two others, a 14-year-old girl and the twin brother of the 5-year-old, are being treated at a local hospital.

Investigators say the flame broke out in the living room of the home, adding that because the house was mostly all brick, it turned into a furnace once the fire got goin

Related posts:

  1. Girl, 10, And Woman, 18, Dead In Toronto Rampage
  2. The Latest: Doctor Fatally Shot While On Bike Treated Bush
  3. Warehouse Fire Investigation Leads To Arrest Of Hidalgo City Building Inspector
  4. 4 Bodies Found Among Apartment Fire Ruins
Related Posts
prostitution generic pic

McAllen Prostitution Sting Takes Down 16

jsalinas 0
accidental shooting-2

Pregnant McAllen Police Officer Loses Unborn Baby In Apparent Accidental Shooting

jsalinas 0
DONALD TRUMP AND BENJAMIN NETENYAHU

Israel’s Netanyahu Praises Trump For Iran Stance

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video