Cautious Welcome From Congressional Republicans To Trump Era

(AP) – Congressional Republicans anxiously monitor Donald Trump’s Twitter feed, parse his pronouncements and brace for potential controversy each time he gives an interview.

But GOP lawmakers also say they’re growing increasingly accustomed to expecting the unexpected from Trump, and they’re learning to take his abrupt pivots in stride – even when what he says stirs divisions or casts doubt on key party goals.

So at the dawn of the Trump presidency, the most optimistic Republicans on Capitol Hill have high hopes that they can learn to work with their new commander in chief to bring about positive change for a divided nation.

The GOP has monopoly control over Washington for the first time in a decade, and Republicans are keenly aware that voters expect them to deliver.