CBP Ag Inspectors In Brownsville Intercept Damaging Non-Native Insect

The Customs and Border Protection Bureau is confirming officers have intercepted an agricultural pest never before seen at a Valley port-of-entry.

A CBP agricultural specialist at the Veterans International Bridge in Brownsville spotted several of the invasive insects in a shipment of eucalyptus branches.

The discovery occurred almost two weeks ago, and a week later entomolgists at the USDA Plant Inspection Station confirmed the insects as what are commonly known as true bugs.

The insects, which are not known to be in the United States, feed on several species of plants and can have a damaging economic impact on the nursery stock industry.