CBP Confirms Drownings Of Honduran Mother And Young Son Near Del Rio

A migrant mother and her baby boy have been recovered from the Rio Grande near Del Rio. The Customs and Border Protection Bureau is confirming Friday that agents recovered their bodies back on September 11th.

Media reports say the 26-year-old Honduran woman and her 21-month-old son had crossed the U.S.-Mexico border earlier this year seeking asylum. They were sent back across the border to Matamoros as part of the Trump administration’s Remain in Mexico program to wait for their asylum hearing. After months of waiting, mother and son tried to cross illegally.

On September 11th, Border Patrol agents responded to reports of a drowning near San Felipe Creek, and recovered their bodies.