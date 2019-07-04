CBP Confirms Plans For New Border Wall Construction Across Cameron, Hidalgo, Starr Counties

The Customs and Border Protection Bureau has plans to build 95 miles of new border walls across the Rio Grande Valley. The announcement came in an official solicitation of public comments on the projects published in the Valley’s three major newspapers. Plans include 19 miles of levee wall in Cameron County, 24 more miles of levee wall in Hidalgo County, and 52 miles of border barriers in Starr County.

Money for the projects will come from the $1.6 billion omnibus spending bill Congress approved in March 2018. The public is being given a little less than two months to comment on the new border walls – to say how they will impact private properties, the environment, and cross-border commerce.

As reported by the Brownsville Herald, the federal government has already filed several lawsuits in Brownsville federal court against private property owners seeking access to their land.