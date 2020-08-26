CBP Crackdown On Nonessential Border Crossings Causing Even Longer Wait Times

As was warned late last week, a Trump administration crackdown on nonessential travel from Mexico amid the coronavirus pandemic is creating massive traffic delays at border crossings.

Drivers are reporting waits of up to 10 hours to get into the United States. The lengthy delays are the result of additional questioning by Customs and Border Protection officers about the reason for the travel – essential or nonessential. Nonessential travelers are placed in a separate line, causing frustratingly long delays.

Work, school, and medical reasons are considered essential travel. Shopping and dining are not. The operational changes are an effort to stem the spread of the coronavirus.