CBP Map Shows 45 Miles Of Border Wall Across Hidalgo County

Letters and maps the Customs and Border Protection Bureau is sending to property owners along the Rio Grande show a proposed border wall slicing through almost all of Hidalgo County. The map shows about 20 miles of the existing levee wall, plus 25 miles of a new wall. Only the Santa Ana National Wildlife Refuge is spared.

The letters state that the CBP is working to obtain rights of entry onto the property in order to do site assessment activities, including real estate and environmental surveys, identifying land requirements, and appraising acreage.