Home LOCAL CBP Map Shows 45 Miles Of Border Wall Across Hidalgo County
CBP Map Shows 45 Miles Of Border Wall Across Hidalgo County
LOCAL
TRENDING
0

CBP Map Shows 45 Miles Of Border Wall Across Hidalgo County

0
0
cbp border map 45 miles through hidalgo county
now viewing

CBP Map Shows 45 Miles Of Border Wall Across Hidalgo County

WireAP_b91adb6fea134b4c9f6b181cf75ee28e_12x5_992
now playing

Kremlin Says New Gas Pipeline To Germany Will Help Stability

1511866095news9901_AKNU
now playing

South Korea's Central Bank Cuts Outlook On Trade Battle

5b4654255e2bf.image
now playing

Asylum-Seekers Released In Washington State

WireAP_ea5fdd728652460e8a9e470758cf917f_12x5_992
now playing

US Soon To Leapfrog Saudis, Russia As Top Oil Producer

index
now playing

Amnesty Urges 'War Crimes' Probe On UAE-run Prisons In Yemen

papa-john
now playing

Papa John's Founder Resigns As Chairman

668dd69f-3399-47fe-8858-903174e4690a
now playing

FBI Agent: My Work Has Never Been Tainted By Political Bias

GAVEL
now playing

Texas Attorney General Asked To Rule On Issue Related To Local Lawmaker's DWI Arrest

USA AND WORLD TRADE ORGANIZATION WTO AND CHINE TRADE
now playing

US Says WTO Must Do More On China Trade Policies

Derek Anderson, a 32-year-old rescue specialist with the U.S. Air Force based in Okinawa, Japan,
now playing

US Rescuer Details Unprecedented Cave Mission

Letters and maps the Customs and Border Protection Bureau is sending to property owners along the Rio Grande show a proposed border wall slicing through almost all of Hidalgo County. The map shows about 20 miles of the existing levee wall, plus 25 miles of a new wall. Only the Santa Ana National Wildlife Refuge is spared.

The letters state that the CBP is working to obtain rights of entry onto the property in order to do site assessment activities, including real estate and environmental surveys, identifying land requirements, and appraising acreage.

Related posts:

  1. More South Texas Land Owners Getting Letters On Border Wall
  2. Trump Seeks $18 Billion To Extend Border Wall Over 10 Years
  3. Border Protection Says NYC Mayor Crossed Border Illegally
  4. The Wall with Sergio Sanchez
Related Posts
GAVEL

Texas Attorney General Asked To Rule On Issue Related To Local Lawmaker’s DWI Arrest

jsalinas 0
ASYLUM SEEKERS IMMIGRANT IMMIGRANT CHILDREN

Asylum Seekers Bring Evidence To Show The Dangers Of Home

jsalinas 0
DONALD TRUMP AND NATO LEADER

Trump Suggests NATO Allies Spend More On Defense

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video