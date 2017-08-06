CBP Officers Crack Creative Cash Concealment

Despite an inventive way to hide it, more than 300-thousand dollars in suspected drug cash has been stopped from getting to where it was going.

CBP officers conducting southbound inspections at the Hidalgo International Bridge Wednesday stopped the driver of a Nissan Juke, sent the car to a secondary inspection site, where officers spotted a suspicious box.

Inside was an electronic device that the officers plugged in – activating a makeshift hydraulic lift on the floorboards, and revealing dozens of plastic-wrapped bundles of cash. The 37 bundles contained almost 312-thousand dollars.

CBS 4 News reports the driver, a Mexican national, was arrested and charged, for now, with evading currency reporting requirements.