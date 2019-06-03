CBP Says It Will ‘Avoid’ Historic Rio Grande Valley Cemetery

It appears another historically sensitive area of the Rio Grande Valley will be spared from President Trump’s proposed border wall.

The Customs and Border Protection Bureau has issued a statement saying it won’t build a border wall through the Eli Jackson Cemetery – located off of Highway 281 south of San Juan.

The decision is a victory for groups indigenous to South Texas and northern Mexico whose descendants are buried there, and who feared their graves would be unearthed by construction of the wall. The cemetery is one of two burial sites created by the sons of Nathaniel Jackson, who settled along the Rio Grande in 1857, nine years after the river became the U.S.-Mexico border.