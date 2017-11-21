Home NATIONAL ‘CBS This Morning’ To Air For 1st Time After Rose Suspension
(AP) – “CBS This Morning” will be without one of its hosts Tuesday after the network suspended Charlie Rose over sexual misconduct allegations leveled against the veteran newsman.
Eight women who worked for Rose or tried to work from him have accused Rose of various misconduct, including groping them, walking naked in front of them and telling one that he dreamed about her swimming nude.
Rose was promptly suspended by CBS and his PBS show was halted Monday after the allegations were reported in The Washington Post.
The 75-year-old said in a statement that he was “deeply embarrassed” and apologized for his behavior.
In addition to co-hosting “CBS This Morning” with Gayle King and Norah O’Donnell, Rose also conducts interviews for “60 Minutes.”

