CDC: 14 Cases Of Illness Caused By Vaping

Vaping is being blamed for more than a dozen cases of severe lung illness in Dallas County, five of which were reported Monday morning.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging people to stop vaping until its investigators can pinpoint the cause of the outbreak of illness. Half of the 14 patients in Dallas County have required respiratory life support.

In a separate case this week, a Tomball ISD student who vapes is in the hospital when he collapsed during an after-school choir orientation.