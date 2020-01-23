CDC Asks Bush IAH To Post Flyers Warning Of Coronavirus

The Center for Disease Control is asking Bush Intercontinental Airport to post flyers warning about the coronavirus. Bush is one of 14 airports that were asked to display the flyer because they provide flights to China, where the outbreak has killed 17 people so far.

Houston Health Department officials are keeping an eye on the outbreak of the coronavirus, which has now reached U.S. shores. The CDC confirmed a case in Washington State earlier this week. All Houston hospitals, clinics and doctors’ offices have been put on notice, since early symptoms of the virus are similar to those of the common cold or flu.