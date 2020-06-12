CDC Posts Long-Awaited Tips For Minimizing Everyday Risk

(AP) – U.S. health officials are releasing long-awaited guidance about how to reduce risk of coronavirus infection for Americans who are attempting some semblance of normal life.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention posted the guidelines Friday, along with advice for organizing and attending big gatherings.

Among the tips: Take the stairs down from your hotel room, rather than riding in an elevator with others. Use hand sanitizer after using an ATM. Call ahead to restaurants and nail salons to make sure staff are wearing face coverings.