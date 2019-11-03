CDC Reports One Death From Salmonella Outbreak

The CDC says at least one person has died in a salmonella outbreak linked to ground beef.

The health agency says there have been ten salmonella infections across six states. Eight of those case required hospitalization and one person in California has died. Lab tests have shown that ground beef is the likely source of this outbreak, though they haven’t identified a common supplier.

The CDC reminds people that they should always thoroughly cook ground beef to an internal temperature of 160-degrees.