Health experts are warning American consumers not to eat romaine lettuce in any form. The CDC issued a broad alert in response to a new outbreak of illnesses caused by a particularly dangerous strain of E. coli contamination.

The alert comes just two days before people all across the nation gather around the dinner table for their Thanksgiving dinners. Consumers should toss out any romaine lettuce they may have already purchased, and it should not be served in restaurants or sold in stores.