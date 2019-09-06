CDC Warns About E-Cigarette Use After 3rd Vaping-Related Death

The Center for Disease Control is warning about the use of e-cigarettes after a third person has died from a vaping-related illness. The federal agency is currently investigating approximately 450 confirmed cases of respiratory illness across 33 states.

The CDC released a statement that urges people not to use e-cigarette products until the investigation is over, adding that those who do use them should monitor themselves for symptoms.

Neither federal nor state health investigators have been able to pinpoint a brand, ingredient or substance behind the illnesses, but many suspect oils or additives in vapes may play a role. A total of three people have died in Indiana, Illinois and Oregon.