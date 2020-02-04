CDC Warns Parents Of Flu

U-S health officials say children are more at risk of getting an aggressive strain of the flu this season.

The CDC says more than half of the flu cases in the U-S this season have been in children and adults under the age of 25. That’s an increase from the past few years, when less than half the cases were in kids and young adults.

CDC officials say this is because the prominent strain circulating right now is influenza B, which causes more significant illnesses in children than adults. The CDC says there have been 68-child flu deaths this season.