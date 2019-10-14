Census Bureau Seeks State Data, Including Citizenship Info

The U.S. Census Bureau is asking the 50 states for drivers’ license information, months after President Donald Trump ordered the collection of citizenship information.

A state motor vehicle administrators association says most, if not all, states have received requests from the bureau for information that includes citizenship status, race, date of birth and addresses.

The Associated Press has learned the bureau wants even more state records. It filed a formal request last month to ask states to volunteer records about recipients of public programs. The request doesn’t explicitly mention citizenship information, but some observers say the timing suggests a connection to Trump’s order. The agency says the purpose is to improve accuracy. In a related development, a lawsuit challenging Trump’s order has been filed in Maryland.