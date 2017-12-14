Census Bureau To Open A Rio Grande Valley Office

The Rio Grande Valley will have its own Census Bureau office soon. The U.S. Census Bureau says it will open a regional office in Hidalgo County aimed at ensuring a more accurate count of the Valley’s population.

The announcement comes a couple of months after Valley Congressman Vicente Gonzalez wrote to the Census Bureau, asking for a Valley office, saying the border region’s population has consistently been undercounted. And since the Census count helps determine where federal dollars are distributed, Gonzalez said the undercounts have cost the area tens of millions of dollars.

The Census office is expected to open in the summer of 2019 in time for the 2020 count, but the exact location hasn’t yet been determined.