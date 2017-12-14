Home LOCAL Census Bureau To Open A Rio Grande Valley Office
Census Bureau To Open A Rio Grande Valley Office
LOCAL
TRENDING
0

Census Bureau To Open A Rio Grande Valley Office

0
0
us census bureau
now viewing

Census Bureau To Open A Rio Grande Valley Office

Dr. Donald Cline
now playing

No Jail For Fertility Doctor Who Used Own Sperm

DAN AND REBECCA JOHNSON
now playing

Kentucky Lawmaker's Wife Wants To Replace Him

ISRAELI TEVE DRUGMAKER
now playing

Israeli Drugmaker Teva To Cut Quarter Of Global Work Force

Henri Michelle Piette of kidnapping Rosalynn Michelle McGinnis-1
now playing

Feds: Oklahoma Man Kept Stepdaughter Captive For 19 Years

France Train Accident
now playing

French Prime Minister Arrives At Crash Site

paul-ryan759
now playing

House Speaker Says He's Not Leaving Congress Anytime Soon

TAX REFORM
now playing

Key House Conservative Group Backs Tax Package

TEXAS
now playing

Texas Senate Begins Rewrite Of Sexual Harassment Policies

‘This House Believes the Obama Administration has been a success’ debate at the Oxford Union, Britain – 03 Mar 2016
now playing

PBS Suspends Distribution Of Smiley Show For Misconduct

COURT JUDGE GAVEL
now playing

Attempted Bribe Prompts Judge's Recusal In Starr County Murder Case

The Rio Grande Valley will have its own Census Bureau office soon. The U.S. Census Bureau says it will open a regional office in Hidalgo County aimed at ensuring a more accurate count of the Valley’s population.

The announcement comes a couple of months after Valley Congressman Vicente Gonzalez wrote to the Census Bureau, asking for a Valley office, saying the border region’s population has consistently been undercounted. And since the Census count helps determine where federal dollars are distributed, Gonzalez said the undercounts have cost the area tens of millions of dollars.

The Census office is expected to open in the summer of 2019 in time for the 2020 count, but the exact location hasn’t yet been determined.

Related posts:

  1. Rio Grande City ISD Employee Charged With Bribery In Connection With Teenage Murder Case
  2. La Joya Police Chief Fired
  3. Ex-Delta Municipal Judge Hit With Prison Time On Drug Charges
  4. DAVIS RANKIN
Related Posts
paul-ryan759

House Speaker Says He’s Not Leaving Congress Anytime Soon

jsalinas 0
COURT JUDGE GAVEL

Attempted Bribe Prompts Judge’s Recusal In Starr County Murder Case

jsalinas 0
Digital Life-Password Tips

FCC Ending Net Neutrality

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video