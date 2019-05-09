Census Says Texas Population Still Booming

The U.S. Census Bureau’s latest figures say the population of Texas is still growing rapidly. The state is picking up about a thousand people a day, half of whom are born here, and the rest coming from somewhere else. Between 2017 and 2018, nearly 188-thousand people moved to Texas, net of the smaller number who moved away.

Last year, most of them, nearly 105-thousand, came from other countries, as opposed to other states. It was the second straight year international migration to Texas outpaced domestic migration.