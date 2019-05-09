TEXAS

Census Says Texas Population Still Booming

By 8 views
0

The U.S. Census Bureau’s latest figures say the population of Texas is still growing rapidly. The state is picking up about a thousand people a day, half of whom are born here, and the rest coming from somewhere else. Between 2017 and 2018, nearly 188-thousand people moved to Texas, net of the smaller number who moved away.

Last year, most of them, nearly 105-thousand, came from other countries, as opposed to other states. It was the second straight year international migration to Texas outpaced domestic migration.

Man Convicted Of Murder Given Another Execution Date

Previous article

House OKs Curbside Voting For People With Young Kids

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Comments are closed.

More in TEXAS