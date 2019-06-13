CENTCOM Spokesman Says 21 From Tanker On US Ship

(AP) – A spokesman for the U.S. Central Command says 21 crew members rescued from the oil tanker Kokuka Courageous are now on board the Navy’s USS Bainbridge following an explosion.
Lt. Col. Earl Brown says the U.S. Navy ship was in international waters in the Gulf of Oman near the Courageous when it received a distress call at about 6 a.m. local time. Brown says the Bainbridge provided “immediate assistance” to the Courageous and its crew members after they abandoned ship.
Naval Forces Central Command also received a distress call from the MV Front Altair. The shipping company that operates the Front Altair said earlier that the crew of that ship was safely evacuated.
