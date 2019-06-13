CENTCOM Spokesman Says 21 From Tanker On US Ship

An oil tanker is on fire in the sea of Oman, Thursday, June 13, 2019. Two oil tankers near the strategic Strait of Hormuz were reportedly attacked on Thursday, an assault that left one ablaze and adrift as sailors were evacuated from both vessels and the U.S. Navy rushed to assist amid heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran. (AP Photo/ISNA)

(AP) – A spokesman for the U.S. Central Command says 21 crew members rescued from the oil tanker Kokuka Courageous are now on board the Navy’s USS Bainbridge following an explosion.

Lt. Col. Earl Brown says the U.S. Navy ship was in international waters in the Gulf of Oman near the Courageous when it received a distress call at about 6 a.m. local time. Brown says the Bainbridge provided “immediate assistance” to the Courageous and its crew members after they abandoned ship.

Naval Forces Central Command also received a distress call from the MV Front Altair. The shipping company that operates the Front Altair said earlier that the crew of that ship was safely evacuated.