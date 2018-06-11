Central America Leaders Want Probe Of Caravans

(AP) – The presidents of Guatemala and Honduras are calling for an investigation to identify the organizers of a caravan of migrants who are nearing the Mexican capital on a journey they hope will take them to the United States. The two countries have been under intense pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump to clamp down on the caravans.

Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez said Monday that “thousands” of his countrymen have returned to Honduras. Mexico’s Interior Ministry said over the weekend it has helped transport around 500 migrants who asked for assistance returning to their countries of origin.

Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales went further, calling for an investigation of people who “promote or participate” in the caravan, saying those people “should be judged based on international laws.” Most of the migrants interviewed in recent days say they joined the march spontaneously in hopes of safety in numbers.