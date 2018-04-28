Home NATIONAL Central American Asylum Seekers Get Legal Aid Near US Border
Central American Asylum Seekers Get Legal Aid Near US Border
Central American Asylum Seekers Get Legal Aid Near US Border

Central American Asylum Seekers Get Legal Aid Near US Border

(AP) – About 20 volunteer lawyers have given talks about the U.S. asylum process to members of a “caravan” of asylum seeking Central Americans at the Tijuana-San Diego border that President Donald Trump has harshly criticized.

The lawyers on Friday warned the mostly female migrants they could face long separations from their children and lengthy detention if they are granted asylum in the U.S.

The lawyers also talked one-on-one with some of the migrants.

An organizer for the caravan said the migrants were not coached. That possibility that has been floated by members of the Trump administration.

About 300 migrants arrived recently in Tijuana in the caravan that set off from southern Mexico in March.

Trump has portrayed them as a threat and evidence of a dysfunctional border.

