This Aug.25, 2020, satellite image released by NASA shows Hurricane Laura churning in the Gulf of Mexico. (NASA Worldview, Earth Observing System Data and Information System (EOSDIS) via AP)

Several central Texas counties could take in Hurricane Laura evacuees from coastal counties. The Hays County Emergency Management office is working on the project with the state and with Travis and Williamson counties.

All three counties could be the site to set up shelters for evacuees from Laura if necessary.