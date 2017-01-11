Home WORLD Century-Old Declaration Hardens Israeli-Palestinian Rift
(AP) – Israelis celebrate it. Palestinians despise it.
The Balfour Declaration, Britain’s promise to Zionists to create a Jewish home in what is now Israel, turns 100 this week. There will be events in Israel, the Palestinian territories and Britain drawing attention to the now yellowing document tucked away in London’s British Library.
Historians still muse about Britain’s motivations and its commitment to the declaration waned in the decades after it was issued. Yet the 67 words penned by a British Cabinet minister still resonate loudly 100 years later, with both the Israelis and Palestinians seizing the anniversary to reinforce its narrative and justify its positions.
Each side is marking the centenary in starkly different ways, shining a light on the chasm between Israel and the Palestinians that some say was cleaved on Nov. 2, 1917.

