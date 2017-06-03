Home NATIONAL Chaffetz Says He Hasn’t Seen Wiretap Evidence
(AP) – Rep. Jason Chaffetz, a Utah Republican who chairs the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, says he hasn’t seen evidence of President Donald Trump’s claim that Barack Obama wiretapped Trump Tower last year during the election.

Chaffetz tells “CBS This Morning” that “I have not seen anything directly that would support what the president has said.”  But if the allegations are true, Chaffetz said, there would be a “paper trail” on such a wiretap because it would require a warrant. He said Trump has the power to declassify such a court order.  Chaffetz said Trump has “tens of billions of dollars in intelligence” at his fingertips. He says, “I got to believe, I think, he might have something there. But if not, we’re going to find out.”

