Home TEXAS Chain Sued For Selling Gun To Texas Church Shooter
Chain Sued For Selling Gun To Texas Church Shooter
TEXAS
0

Chain Sued For Selling Gun To Texas Church Shooter

0
0
Academy_Sports_Outdoors-logo-52CD0D5DB5-seeklogo_com
now viewing

Chain Sued For Selling Gun To Texas Church Shooter

images7BGMGPUH
now playing

3 Sentenced In Texas Alligator Snapping Turtles Sales Case

Border Enforcement
now playing

Border Arrests Surge, Erasing Much Of Trump's Early Gains

LKJ
now playing

Plan Released For Dividing Money To Vegas Shooting Victims

Trump-with-presidential-seal-background
now playing

The Latest: Trump Slams Investigators At 'Disgraceful' FBI

untitled
now playing

The Latest: Agency: 2 Immigrants Can Leave US For Abortion

1513399509_10089921+1anitahill121617
now playing

Major Media Players Start Commission For Sexual Misconduct

920×920
now playing

Alleged Serial Killer Indicted In Texas In Fourth Death

b4bdcc64241a4102bd9a0d5ab4ca6f6a-780×522
now playing

'This Is Happening': GOP Revels In All-But-Certain Tax Deal

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis
now playing

Mattis: North Korea Short Of Posing Imminent Missile Threat

JAPAN AND NORTH KOREA RELATIONS
now playing

Japan Urges Maximum Pressure On North Korea

(AP) – The family of three people killed in a Texas church shooting has filed a lawsuit seeking $25 million in damages against a sporting goods chain that sold two firearms to the shooter.

The lawsuit claims Katy, Texas-based Academy Sports & Outdoors was negligent in selling to Devin Patrick Kelley an AR-556 rifle used in the deadly Nov. 5 shooting.

The lawsuit was filed Wednesday in San Antonio by the family of Joann Ward, who along with her two daughters were among the 26 people killed.

In a statement, the sporting goods retailer offered condolences to the victims but said it complied with all laws.

The sporting goods chain has previously confirmed that Kelley had bought two firearms from two different San Antonio stores in 2016 and 2017.

Related posts:

  1. Texas, US Gasoline Prices Down Average 3 Cents Per Gallon
  2. 5 Junior High Students Charged With Sexual Assault
  3. Cautious Texas Among Last States To OK Medical Marijuana
  4. DHS Secretary: Border Wall Would Help Ease ‘national crisis’
Related Posts
images7BGMGPUH

3 Sentenced In Texas Alligator Snapping Turtles Sales Case

Danny Castillon 0
untitled

The Latest: Agency: 2 Immigrants Can Leave US For Abortion

Danny Castillon 0
920×920

Alleged Serial Killer Indicted In Texas In Fourth Death

Danny Castillon 0
Close

Share this video