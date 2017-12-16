Chain Sued For Selling Gun To Texas Church Shooter

(AP) – The family of three people killed in a Texas church shooting has filed a lawsuit seeking $25 million in damages against a sporting goods chain that sold two firearms to the shooter.

The lawsuit claims Katy, Texas-based Academy Sports & Outdoors was negligent in selling to Devin Patrick Kelley an AR-556 rifle used in the deadly Nov. 5 shooting.

The lawsuit was filed Wednesday in San Antonio by the family of Joann Ward, who along with her two daughters were among the 26 people killed.

In a statement, the sporting goods retailer offered condolences to the victims but said it complied with all laws.

The sporting goods chain has previously confirmed that Kelley had bought two firearms from two different San Antonio stores in 2016 and 2017.