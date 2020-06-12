‘Chainsaw Guy’ Hit With Additional Charges

A further police investigation has led to additional charges against the man who threatened protesters with a chainsaw in downtown McAllen last week. 44-year-old Daniel Pena was booked into the Hidalgo County jail on two new counts of deadly conduct.

Pena had initially been charged with four counts of deadly conduct and one count of assault after he was arrested a week ago today.

Viral video showed Pena ripping a sign out of one protester’s hands, then pulling a chainsaw from the bed of a pickup truck, revving it up, and waving it at the group that was protesting the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd. Pena was released from jail on the latest charges after posting a 6-thousand dollar bond.