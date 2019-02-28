Challenger Calls On Israeli PM To Step Down

(AP) – Benjamin Netanyahu’s chief challenger in upcoming elections is calling on the Israeli prime minister to resign to fight corruption allegations.

Appearing on nationwide TV, Benny Gantz said Thursday that being prime minister cannot be a “part-time job” and said Netanyahu should conduct his legal battle as a private citizen. He also called on Netanyahu to stop attacking state institutions, such as police and prosecutors, who have investigated him.”The state of Israel is worthy of more than this,” he said.

Gantz, a former military chief, leads a centrist party that is in a close race with Netanyahu’s Likud Party. He said his “Blue and White” party would not sit in a coalition with Netanyahu after the election.