Home NATIONAL Chamber Says Family Separations ‘must stop now’
Chamber Says Family Separations ‘must stop now’
NATIONAL
TRENDING
0

Chamber Says Family Separations ‘must stop now’

0
0
IMMIGRANT CHILDREN IN CAGES
now viewing

Chamber Says Family Separations ‘must stop now’

GAVEL 4
now playing

Governor Abbott Appoints Jaime Tijerina As 93rd District Court Judge

DONALD TRUMP JR.
now playing

Trump Jr Cancels Appearance At Bush Fundraiser

Screen Shot 2018-06-19 at 11.51.50 AM
now playing

Penguin #POTW June 19

TURKEY BORDER
now playing

Blurring The Border, Turkey Deepens Roots In Northern Syria

IMMIGRANT CHILDREN GENERIC
now playing

Democratic Attorneys General Urge End To Border Separations

Texas House Speaker Joe Straus
now playing

Texas Speaker Urges Trump To End Zero-Tolerance Policy

DEADLY SHOOTING
now playing

Motive Still Not Known In Deadly Shooting In Weslaco

donald trump and kirstjen nielsen
now playing

Trump Admin Facing Growing Pressure Over Border Flap

john cornyn and ted cruz
now playing

Cruz, Cornyn Planning Bills To Keep Illegal Immigrant Families Together

A U.S. Coast Guard boat escorts the Staten Island Ferry to and from Manhattan in New York
now playing

Search Continues For Brownsville Man Off Louisiana Coast

(AP) – The head of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce says there is no other way to put it: “Thousands of children are being forcibly removed from their parents by our government.”  Thomas Donohue, the business advocacy group’s president and CEO, says “this is not who we are and it must stop now.”

Donohue says a nation as big and generous as the U.S. can find a way to prevent separating children from their parents at the border.  As the House takes up two immigration bills this week, the chamber is also calling for Congress to step in and prevent young people known as Dreamers from being deported.

Donohue says they were brought to the U.S. through no fault of their own as children. To allow their deportation, he says would be a “true injustice.”

Related posts:

  1. Hidalgo County Commission Goes On Record Opposed To Immigrant Family Separations
  2. Beto O’Rourke Calls For End Of Immigrant Children-Parent Separations
  3. Border Separations Ripple Through Midterm Campaigns
  4. Hundreds Of Children Wait In Border Patrol Facility In Texas
Related Posts
DONALD TRUMP JR.

Trump Jr Cancels Appearance At Bush Fundraiser

jsalinas 0
IMMIGRANT CHILDREN GENERIC

Democratic Attorneys General Urge End To Border Separations

jsalinas 0
donald trump and kirstjen nielsen

Trump Admin Facing Growing Pressure Over Border Flap

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video