Chamber Says Family Separations ‘must stop now’

(AP) – The head of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce says there is no other way to put it: “Thousands of children are being forcibly removed from their parents by our government.” Thomas Donohue, the business advocacy group’s president and CEO, says “this is not who we are and it must stop now.”

Donohue says a nation as big and generous as the U.S. can find a way to prevent separating children from their parents at the border. As the House takes up two immigration bills this week, the chamber is also calling for Congress to step in and prevent young people known as Dreamers from being deported.

Donohue says they were brought to the U.S. through no fault of their own as children. To allow their deportation, he says would be a “true injustice.”