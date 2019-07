The National Hurricane Center says there’s a chance that a tropical weather system will form in the Gulf of Mexico later this week.

A low-pressure area is expected to develop by Wednesday along a stalled front in the northeastern part of the Gulf. That could mean rain in the forecast for anywhere from the Florida panhandle to southern Louisiana.

Any direct impact on southeast Texas won’t be until Friday at the soonest. If the system strengthens enough for a name, it’ll be called Barry.