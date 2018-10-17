Home NATIONAL Changing Orange County, California, Gives Democrats Hope
Changing Orange County, California, Gives Democrats Hope
NATIONAL
0

Changing Orange County, California, Gives Democrats Hope

0
0
5bc6ca687a585.image
now viewing

Changing Orange County, California, Gives Democrats Hope

download (11)
now playing

Mattis To Meet Chinese Counterpart Amid US-China Tensions

2000 (2)
now playing

Democrats' Not-So-Secret Plan To Fight Midterm Malaise

2000 (1)
now playing

Scope Of Michael's Fury Becomes Clearer In Florida Panhandle

2000
now playing

Canada Now World's Largest Legal Marijuana Marketplace

1940
now playing

Pompeo Meets With Turkish President, FM

PRISON JAIL
now playing

Hoax School Shooter Threat, Pawn Shop Robbery Leads To Prison Time

us mexico flag
now playing

U.S., Mexico Crack Down On Powerful Drug Cartel

queen isabellas causeway bridge
now playing

Dozens Of Pelicans Killed As Cold Front Blows Through

Ronnie Rodriguez Sr.
now playing

2nd Man Arrested In Shooting That Killed 4 At Party

DONALD TRUMP AND ELIZABETH WARREN
now playing

Trump Says Warren Being 'slammed' Over DNA Test

(AP) – For decades, Orange County, California, was known as a Republican stronghold, but times have changed.
Korean barbecue shops and Mexican bakeries along busy thoroughfares speak to a more diverse population and shifting politics.
Democrats this year hope to capture as many as four Republican-held U.S. House districts in the county, after Hillary Clinton carried them in the 2016 presidential election.
Losing any one of them would be a blow for Republicans, who consider the county conservative holy ground.
A sign of the change is in the 39th District, where long-serving Republican Rep. Ed Royce is retiring.
Royce is white. But the contest to succeed him matches Gil Cisneros, a Hispanic Democrat, against Young Kim, a Republican who is a Korean immigrant.

Related posts:

  1. Democrats Lead Republicans On Fundraising Ahead Of Midterms
  2. 2 Cameron County Employees Indicted In Payroll Theft Scam
  3. Border Patrol Agent Killed In Webb County Collision
  4. Cameron County Reopens South Padre Island Beaches
Related Posts
2000 (2)

Democrats’ Not-So-Secret Plan To Fight Midterm Malaise

Zack Cantu 0
2000 (1)

Scope Of Michael’s Fury Becomes Clearer In Florida Panhandle

Zack Cantu 0
us mexico flag

U.S., Mexico Crack Down On Powerful Drug Cartel

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video