Charges Delayed In Colorado School Shooting

(AP) – Charges won’t be filed against the suspects in a suburban Denver school shooting until next week. The suspects had been scheduled to appear in court Friday afternoon to learn the charges against them. However, court spokesman Rob McCallum said that both the prosecutors and defense agreed to delay the hearing until Wednesday.

A spokeswoman for prosecutors, Vicki Migoya, couldn’t comment on the delay. During initial hearings this week, prosecutors had asked to wait until Monday.

Authorities have identified the suspects as for Devon Erickson, 18, and 16-year-old Alec McKinney, who is listed in court documents as Maya. One issue they must decide is whether to charge McKinney as an adult. The two allegedly opened fire at the STEM School Highlands Ranch on Tuesday.