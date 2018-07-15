Home TEXAS Charges Dropped Against Texas Woman In Deaths Of Parents
Charges Dropped Against Texas Woman In Deaths Of Parents
(AP) – Charges have been dismissed against a woman in the 2016 shooting deaths of her parents after her brother pleaded guilty to the West Texas killings.

Grace McDonald was released Friday after prosecutors cited insufficient evidence. James Gregory McDonald and Jana Lou McDonald were slain in March 2016 at the family’s home in Odessa.

Their son, James Gabriel “Gabe” McDonald, was charged with capital murder. He was 17 at the time and faced trial as an adult.

His sister was arrested in Arizona after being indicted on capital murder and conspiracy to commit capital murder charges. Odessa police said Grace McDonald was home during the shootings.

Gabe McDonald last month pleaded guilty to murder, in a plea deal, and was sentenced to 50 years. He’s eligible for parole after 25 years.

