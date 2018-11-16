Charges Dropped In Case That Was Brownsville’s First Homicide Of The Year

Murder and aggravated assault charges have been dropped against a Brownsville man accused of stabbing and killing one man and wounding another this past spring.

The Brownsville Herald reports that State District Judge Gloria Rincones approved a motion filed by the Cameron County District Attorney’s Office to dismiss the charges against 37-year-old Robert Galvan. Galvan was arrested by Brownsville police April 11th. Two men were giving Galvan a ride home when a fight broke out over gas money. It ended with one of the men, 54-year-old Horacio Eguia, dead, and the second man seriously wounded.

However, Galvan has claimed he’d been stabbed first. Cameron County prosecutors say the charges against Galvan are being dropped pending further investigation, and Galvan remains jailed for now.