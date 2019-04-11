Charges Enhanced In 2017 Murder Of Rio Grande City Teen

Three Starr County teenagers charged with killing an acquaintance about a year-and-a-half ago are back behind bars facing upgraded charges.

District Attorney Omar Escobar says based on new evidence, the three murder suspects are now being charged with capital murder. Escobar is not revealing what new evidence was returned from the Texas DPS crime lab that prompted the enhanced charges.

All three suspects had been out on bond but are now back in jail and being held without bond. 18-year-old Jose Luis Garcia, 18-year-old Phillip Selvera, and 17-year-old Sebastian Torres are charged with killing 17-year-old Chayse Olivarez July 30th 2017. Olivarez had been shot and his body burned and dismembered. His remains were found in trash bags on a ranch near Roma.