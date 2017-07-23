Charges Expected Monday In Texas Truck Deaths

(AP) – Federal authorities say charges will be filed against a Florida man in connection to the deaths of nine people found in the back of a sweltering tractor-trailer outside a San Antonio Walmart.

U.S. Attorney Richard Durbin Jr. released a statement Sunday saying 60-year-old James Mathew Bradley Jr. of Clearwater, Florida, is in federal custody in San Antonio.

Durbin says Bradley is expected to make a court appearance after a criminal complaint is filed Monday. Durbin’s office wouldn’t say whether Bradley was the alleged driver of the truck. Authorities said earlier Sunday that the driver was in custody.

Durbin’s office says Bradley will have a charge or charges filed against him in the criminal complaint. A call to a phone number listed for a James Bradley in Clearwater rang unanswered Sunday.