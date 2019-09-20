Charges Filed Against Four Mercedes Residents Stemming From Chaotic Commission Meeting

Four people have been criminally charged in connection with the chaos that erupted at the Mercedes City Commission meeting this week.

Residents had turned out in huge numbers Tuesday night for an agenda item that called for the possible removal of Place 2 Commissioner Leonel Benavidez. Things got rowdy even before the meeting started when the fire chief declared the commission chambers at capacity – leaving dozens of angry people waiting outside. Police arrested three residents in the ensuing commotion. A fourth was arrested shortly after the meeting began. All spent two nights in jail before being arraigned.

Velda Garcia, Aileen Luna, Noel Rodriguez, and Dalia Pena have all been charged with resisting arrest. Rodriguez is also charged with assaulting a public servant.